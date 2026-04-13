Hungary's Tisza Party Triumphs in Pro-Europe Shift

The Hungarian opposition Tisza party has secured a monumental win in the elections, marking a significant pro-European shift for the country. This victory is seen as a critical move towards aligning Hungary with broader European values and standards.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised the election results, emphasizing the pivotal moment for Hungary's orientation. In a statement on X, von der Leyen declared, 'Europe's heart is beating stronger in Hungary tonight. Hungary has chosen Europe. A country reclaims its European path. The Union grows stronger.'

This election outcome reflects a renewed commitment by Hungary to strengthen its ties with the European Union, potentially impacting future relations and policies within the EU bloc.