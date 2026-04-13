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Hungary's Tisza Party Triumphs in Pro-Europe Shift

The Hungarian opposition Tisza party achieved a monumental victory in the elections, signaling the country's alignment with European values. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen heralded the outcome as a significant step towards Europe, indicating a stronger union with Hungary at its core.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 01:19 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 01:19 IST
Hungary's Tisza Party Triumphs in Pro-Europe Shift

The Hungarian opposition Tisza party has secured a monumental win in the elections, marking a significant pro-European shift for the country. This victory is seen as a critical move towards aligning Hungary with broader European values and standards.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised the election results, emphasizing the pivotal moment for Hungary's orientation. In a statement on X, von der Leyen declared, 'Europe's heart is beating stronger in Hungary tonight. Hungary has chosen Europe. A country reclaims its European path. The Union grows stronger.'

This election outcome reflects a renewed commitment by Hungary to strengthen its ties with the European Union, potentially impacting future relations and policies within the EU bloc.

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