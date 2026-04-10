India's Response to the Escalating Lebanon Conflict

The Indian government has voiced its profound concern over the increasing civilian casualties resulting from the recent Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon. This statement comes after what is described as Israel's most severe bombardment in its ongoing conflict with Lebanon.

More than 300 people have perished as Israel launched these attacks in response to Hezbollah's assaults, which were conducted as an expression of support for Iran amidst ongoing hostilities between the U.S. and Iran. India's Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the critical importance of prioritizing civilian protection and adherence to international norms, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

As tensions rise, especially with both Washington and Tehran gearing up for diplomatic talks in Islamabad, the interplay of India's close diplomatic relations with Israel and its calls for restraint resonate sharply in this turbulent geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)