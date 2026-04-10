Left Menu

High Court Judge Yashwant Varma Resigns Amid Corruption Charges

Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma resigned to avoid parliamentary removal, following corruption allegations. His resignation, submitted to the President, allows him to receive a pension, avoiding consequences of removal. A committee was probing the charges, but his prompt resignation concluded the proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:03 IST
High Court Judge Yashwant Varma Resigns Amid Corruption Charges
resignation
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma has resigned amid allegations of corruption, senior officials confirmed on Friday. His decision to step down preempted parliamentary removal proceedings.

Justice Varma's resignation letter was addressed to the President, disengaging him from the judiciary with immediate effect. Officials explained that by resigning, rather than facing removal, Varma retains his pension rights.

The resignation came after a committee investigated the discovery of burnt currency at his residence, with a multi-party notice prompting the Lok Sabha probe. This resignation effectively ends the proceedings against him.

TRENDING

1
Political Controversy: Congress Faces Backlash Over Insulting Remarks

Political Controversy: Congress Faces Backlash Over Insulting Remarks

 India
2
Veer Ganapathy Shines at AM Green Invitational 2026

Veer Ganapathy Shines at AM Green Invitational 2026

 Global
3
Defence Secretary Highlights Strategic Bonds at DSSC Convocation

Defence Secretary Highlights Strategic Bonds at DSSC Convocation

 India
4
The Unsung Heroes: Volunteer Backbone of Formula One's Glamorous World

The Unsung Heroes: Volunteer Backbone of Formula One's Glamorous World

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026