High Court Judge Yashwant Varma Resigns Amid Corruption Charges
Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma resigned to avoid parliamentary removal, following corruption allegations. His resignation, submitted to the President, allows him to receive a pension, avoiding consequences of removal. A committee was probing the charges, but his prompt resignation concluded the proceedings.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma has resigned amid allegations of corruption, senior officials confirmed on Friday. His decision to step down preempted parliamentary removal proceedings.
Justice Varma's resignation letter was addressed to the President, disengaging him from the judiciary with immediate effect. Officials explained that by resigning, rather than facing removal, Varma retains his pension rights.
The resignation came after a committee investigated the discovery of burnt currency at his residence, with a multi-party notice prompting the Lok Sabha probe. This resignation effectively ends the proceedings against him.
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