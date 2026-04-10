India’s Fast Breeder Reactor Marks Energy Breakthrough: Dr Jitendra Singh at VAKTAVYA 2026

India’s push toward energy self-reliance and technological leadership received a strong endorsement as Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted the strategic importance of the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR), calling it a “game-changing milestone” in the country’s long-term clean energy roadmap.

Addressing VAKTAVYA 2026, organised by Hindu College, the Minister outlined a multi-dimensional vision of India’s future—anchored in advanced nuclear energy, artificial intelligence, startup-driven innovation, and education reforms.

PFBR: A Leap Toward Energy Independence

Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised that the indigenously developed PFBR represents a major step toward self-reliant energy security, reducing dependence on external fuel sources.

The reactor operates using plutonium fuel and liquid sodium as a coolant, enabling:

Higher energy output with lower fuel input

Enhanced efficiency compared to conventional reactors

Long-term sustainability in nuclear energy generation

Significantly, the PFBR also lays the foundation for thorium-based reactors, a critical development given that India possesses one of the world’s largest thorium reserves. This positions the country to transition toward a clean, sustainable, and domestically sourced nuclear energy ecosystem in the coming decades.

AI Revolution: From Optional to Inevitable

Highlighting the rapid rise of emerging technologies, the Minister stated that Artificial Intelligence is no longer optional but inevitable, and will soon become integral to governance, research, and everyday life.

He described AI as a powerful enabler for data analysis, decision-making, and innovation, while cautioning that it must be deployed responsibly. Advocating a “hybrid intelligence model”, he stressed that technology should complement—not replace—human reasoning and creativity.

Startup Boom: Innovation Beyond Metro Cities

India’s startup ecosystem, now among the largest globally, has crossed the 2 lakh mark, reflecting a remarkable surge in entrepreneurial activity over the past decade.

Dr. Singh highlighted a key structural shift:

Nearly 50% of startups are emerging from tier-2 and tier-3 cities such as Sonipat, Panipat, and Surat

Increasing participation of women entrepreneurs

Democratisation of innovation beyond metropolitan hubs

This trend underscores the expanding reach of opportunity and the role of policy support in nurturing grassroots entrepreneurship.

NEP Driving Flexible, Interdisciplinary Learning

The Minister described the National Education Policy (NEP) as a transformative reform that has fundamentally reshaped India’s education landscape.

He noted that students now benefit from:

Flexibility to choose and switch academic streams

Freedom to pursue interdisciplinary learning

Alignment of education with evolving interests and career goals

This shift, he said, is critical in preparing a future-ready workforce capable of adapting to rapidly changing global demands.

Bridging Global Talent and Domestic Innovation

Dr. Singh highlighted key government initiatives aimed at strengthening India’s research and innovation ecosystem:

VAIBHAV Programme: Connecting the Indian scientific diaspora with domestic institutions to foster global collaboration

Pratibha Setu Portal: Linking UPSC aspirants who clear advanced stages with potential employers, ensuring that talent is not lost but redirected into productive sectors

These initiatives reflect a broader strategy to leverage talent, both domestic and global, for national development.

A Call for Mindset Shift Among Youth

Interacting with students, the Minister stressed the need to move beyond traditional career silos and embrace a multi-disciplinary, technology-driven approach.

He urged young Indians to:

Explore diverse career opportunities

Leverage digital tools and emerging technologies

Think globally while contributing locally

India’s Moment of Opportunity

Concluding his address, Dr Jitendra Singh described the present era as one of unprecedented opportunity, driven by technological advancements, policy reforms, and access to information.

He called upon the youth to actively participate in India’s growth story, emphasising that the convergence of science, innovation, and governance reforms is creating a powerful ecosystem for national transformation.

From nuclear energy breakthroughs to AI adoption and startup expansion, India’s trajectory, he noted, reflects a nation rapidly positioning itself as a global leader in innovation, sustainability, and knowledge-driven growth.