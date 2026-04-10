Hyderabad Unveils 'She Netra' - A New Front Against Hidden Surveillance

Hyderabad police have launched 'She Netra' teams to combat the growing threat of hidden surveillance, focusing on safeguarding women's privacy. These specialized units, each assigned to a different city zone, will actively search for and dismantle hidden cameras in public areas such as hotels and malls.

The initiative was announced by Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, who distributed advanced camera detection kits to the teams. The commissioner stressed that severe measures will be enforced against those installing hidden cameras in private spaces, including possible blacklisting and criminal charges.

The police have issued advisories to establishments, making them accountable for the privacy of their premises. Frequent and surprise raids will be part of the strategy to ensure compliance and protect women from unauthorized surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)