Bihar Man Arrested for Alleged Plot Against PM Modi's Security
Amal Kumar Tiwari from Bihar's Buxar district was arrested for allegedly offering to compromise PM Modi's security for money. Tiwari used VPNs and the dark web, with fake documents found in his possession. He has a history of cyber activities, including threats against Kolkata airport.
- Country:
- India
A shocking arrest has been made in Bihar's Buxar district where a man allegedly offered to compromise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in exchange for money. The accused, Amal Kumar Tiwari, allegedly communicated directly with a foreign intelligence agency, raising concerns about national security breaches.
The arrest followed police action on Thursday night, which also led to the confiscation of a laptop, mobile phones, and other digital evidence from Tiwari's residence. Authorities reported that Tiwari was found using multiple virtual private networks (VPNs) to access the dark web, signaling his involvement in cybercriminal activities.
Fake identity documents and previous threats against Kolkata airport highlight a troubling pattern in Tiwari's behavior. As investigations continue, both police and central agencies are deeply involved in the unfolding case to uncover further details behind this alarming plot.
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