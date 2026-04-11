Election Shake-Up: Key Administrative Transfers in Tamil Nadu

In a decisive move, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday mandated the transfer of Tamil Nadu's Home Secretary, Dheeraj Kumar. K Manivasan, a 1993 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as his replacement and instructed to take over immediately.

The ECI specified that Kumar should refrain from any election-related postings until the electoral process in Tamil Nadu concludes. This change follows the ECI's earlier directive to transfer the state's Chief Secretary, N Muruganandam, appointing senior IAS officer M Sai Kumar in his stead.

Furthermore, the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun was replaced by the 1997 batch IPS officer Abhin Dinesh, underscoring the commission's comprehensive approach to ensuring administrative neutrality during elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)