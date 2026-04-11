Election Shake-Up: Key Administrative Transfers in Tamil Nadu
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered significant administrative reshuffles in Tamil Nadu, including the transfer of the state's Home Secretary and Chief Secretary. New appointments have been made, with directions that the outgoing officials shall not hold any election-related positions until after the elections conclude.
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In a decisive move, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday mandated the transfer of Tamil Nadu's Home Secretary, Dheeraj Kumar. K Manivasan, a 1993 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as his replacement and instructed to take over immediately.
The ECI specified that Kumar should refrain from any election-related postings until the electoral process in Tamil Nadu concludes. This change follows the ECI's earlier directive to transfer the state's Chief Secretary, N Muruganandam, appointing senior IAS officer M Sai Kumar in his stead.
Furthermore, the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun was replaced by the 1997 batch IPS officer Abhin Dinesh, underscoring the commission's comprehensive approach to ensuring administrative neutrality during elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)