Shocking Crime in Chhattisgarh: Girl's Abduction and Assault Sparks Outcry

A heinous crime involving the kidnapping and assault of a five-year-old girl unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Durg district. The suspect lured the child with the promise of chocolates before carrying out the attack. Local villagers' prompt search led to her rescue from a sack near a well.

The accused, identified as Dhaneshwar Sahu, was arrested following confirmation of the crime by medical examination. The girl's condition is now stable, according to Patan area's Sub-Divisional Officer of Police, Anoop Lakra. A Forensic Science Laboratory team has also gathered evidence from the crime scene.

The incident has fuelled widespread outrage among villagers, who besieged the local police station, demanding stringent action against the perpetrator. Authorities managed to calm the situation, although investigations continue to bring justice for the victim, Lakra confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)