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Punjab's New Policy Balances Homebuyers' Needs and Environmental Enforcement

The Punjab Pollution Control Board has updated its policy to allow homebuyers in non-compliant projects to register sale deeds and access electricity, while maintaining strict actions against developers violating environmental norms. This decision seeks to balance the public's right to housing and basic services with environmental oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:58 IST
Punjab's New Policy Balances Homebuyers' Needs and Environmental Enforcement
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has revised its policy to shield homebuyers from the repercussions of environmental breaches by developers. Now, sale deeds can be registered, and electricity connections granted to homebuyers, even as developers face stringent legal measures for non-compliance.

This policy change, stemming from public complaints and a committee's recommendations, aims to address the hardships faced by homebuyers left in the lurch by developers flouting pollution norms. The PPCB's decision underscores the importance of basic necessities like electricity, deemed essential under Article 21 of the Constitution.

PPCB Chairperson Reena Gupta emphasized the need to safeguard innocent buyers who unknowingly invested in these projects. The initiative promises relief for numerous families while reinforcing the need for environmental accountability among developers.

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