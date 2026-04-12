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Congress Accuses Modi Government of Shelving Caste Census for Political Gains

The Congress has accused the Modi government of attempting to shelve the caste census and misleading the public through amendments to the women's reservation law. The party claims the Prime Minister aims to amend Article 334-A, despite both Bihar and Telangana completing similar surveys quickly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:53 IST
Congress Accuses Modi Government of Shelving Caste Census for Political Gains
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Allegations have been leveled by the Congress against the Modi government, claiming that it intends to put the caste census on hold. The accusations come amidst purported plans to amend Article 334-A, concerning women's reservation and census data.

Jairam Ramesh, a Congress general secretary, criticized these moves, indicating the government's reluctance to carry out a caste census was a tactic to sidestep the issue. He cited the swift completion of caste surveys in Bihar and Telangana to argue against the delay.

The Congress insists that the amendments are misleading, aiming to deflect from an agenda opposing the census. Meanwhile, the government is expected to present bills in Parliament to implement the Women's Reservation Act before the 2029 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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