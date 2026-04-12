Bridging the Justice Gap: CJI Surya Kant's Call for Accessible Legal Systems

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant identified access, not a lack of laws, as the major challenge facing India's legal system. Speaking at the North Zone Regional Conference, he stressed that while India has robust rights frameworks, they fail to reach citizens due to distance and implementation gaps.

Particularly in hilly states like Uttarakhand, rugged terrain and limited infrastructure pose significant barriers to justice. The Chief Justice noted that the true test of the Constitution is its practicality in everyday issues, not just in major cases.

He advocated for measures like legal aid, awareness campaigns, and Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms to ensure justice reaches every citizen. Surya Kant praised the 'Nyay Mitra' portal as a commendable step towards improved legal accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)