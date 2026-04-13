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Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Line: A Connectivity Milestone for Uttarakhand

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited is working on a significant rail project, the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line, aimed at enhancing connectivity in Uttarakhand. With a completion target of 2028, the project features India's longest transportation tunnel. It faces challenges like land acquisition and forest clearance but promises better connectivity to religious and tourist spots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:37 IST
Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Line: A Connectivity Milestone for Uttarakhand
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Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, a prominent public sector undertaking under the Railway Ministry, is on the path to completing the ambitious Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line by 2028. This was confirmed by Satish Kumar, Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, indicating a shift from the earlier 2026 deadline.

The project, sanctioned in 2016 and awarded to RVNL in 2020, is notable for including India's longest transportation tunnel, spanning 14.58 km. Although it aims to boost connectivity in Uttarakhand, the venture contends with hurdles such as land acquisition and environmental clearances.

Recently in Parliament, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw updated that the project predominantly involves tunnelling work with 16 mainline tunnels already advancing significantly. The rail alignment will connect key religious and tourist locations, enhancing travel options to and from Uttarakhand.

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