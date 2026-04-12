Prime Minister Modi's Landmark Visit to Transform Uttarakhand
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Uttarakhand. Key projects include the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and India's first variable speed pump storage plant. The visit highlights significant infrastructure advancements developed under Modi's leadership, marking his 28th visit to the state.
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In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami undertook a detailed inspection of the venue's preparations on Sunday. Dhami emphasized the importance of timely arrangements for the event, including security, traffic, and utilities. The visit is highly significant for the region, reflecting national interests.
During his visit to Uttarakhand on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate major infrastructural projects like the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and a variable speed pump storage plant in Tehri. These projects, aimed at enhancing connectivity and energy capabilities, are testimony to Modi's commitment to the state's development.
The chief minister noted that under Modi's leadership, projects totaling over Rs 2 lakh crore have been executed, significantly improving Uttarakhand's infrastructure, including initiatives like the Char Dham Road and Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail projects. This visit marks Modi's 18th trip to the state as prime minister, underscoring his dedication to Uttarakhand's growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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