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Tragic Murder: Pregnant Wife Strangled Amidst Domestic Dispute

A man was arrested for allegedly strangling his eight-month pregnant wife in Dallupur, Aurai. The incident was reported by the victim's father. The suspect, Ajay Bind, pressured his wife to return home, leading to her tragic death under the guise of a snake bite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 12-04-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 20:32 IST
Tragic Murder: Pregnant Wife Strangled Amidst Domestic Dispute
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A 25-year-old man has been apprehended for reportedly strangling his eight-month pregnant wife after she refused to return to his home. The tragic incident unraveled in Dallupur village, implicating Ajay Bind, a Mumbai taxi driver.

The victim, Kishun Devi, 22, had been staying at her parents' home for three months due to her pregnancy, citing her intention to return after delivery. However, Ajay, visiting her for three days, insisted on taking her back to Jaunpur.

While family members were out harvesting, Ajay allegedly committed the act, initially claiming a snake bite as the cause. Police investigations contradict his story, leading to his arrest and the launch of legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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