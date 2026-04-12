Tragic Incident in Shalimar: Young Girl Abducted and Murdered

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Shalimar Garden, as a 4-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and murdered by her maternal uncle. Her lifeless body was discovered under a stationary vehicle.

Law enforcement officials stated that the tragedy occurred on Saturday night. Police have launched an FIR against the accused, identified as Shamshad, following a complaint lodged by the victim's father. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Shalimar Garden, Atul Kumar Singh, confirmed these details.

Authorities are presently awaiting the results of a postmortem report to determine if the girl suffered any sexual assault. Meanwhile, the accused remains at large, and efforts are being intensified to apprehend him.

(With inputs from agencies.)