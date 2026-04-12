Tragic Incident in Shalimar: Young Girl Abducted and Murdered
A 4-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and killed by her maternal uncle in Shalimar Garden. Her body was found under a stationary car, leading to an FIR against the accused Shamshad, who is currently on the run. Authorities are investigating further, awaiting a postmortem report.
- Country:
- India
A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Shalimar Garden, as a 4-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and murdered by her maternal uncle. Her lifeless body was discovered under a stationary vehicle.
Law enforcement officials stated that the tragedy occurred on Saturday night. Police have launched an FIR against the accused, identified as Shamshad, following a complaint lodged by the victim's father. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Shalimar Garden, Atul Kumar Singh, confirmed these details.
Authorities are presently awaiting the results of a postmortem report to determine if the girl suffered any sexual assault. Meanwhile, the accused remains at large, and efforts are being intensified to apprehend him.
(With inputs from agencies.)