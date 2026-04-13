Three Arrests in Meerut for Alleged Cow Slaughter Incident

Three people were arrested in Meerut in relation to an alleged cow slaughter case, as reported by local police on Monday. Officers recovered a quintal of beef and a cow from their possession, along with illegal weapons and tools used for the purported slaughter.

The arrest followed an encounter in the Sardhana area after police received a tip-off about illicit activities near Nagla Order village. Law enforcement officers engaged the suspects, who fired first, leading the police to retaliate in self-defense. This resulted in injuries to one of the accused, identified as Monish, who was then taken for medical treatment.

Two other individuals, known as Dilshad alias 'Dillu' and Sartaj alias 'Dhamaka', were also apprehended, while several others managed to escape. Authorities have registered a case under various provisions, including the Arms Act and the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, and are actively pursuing the absconding suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)