NITES Calls for Comprehensive POSH Audit in TCS Amid Harassment Allegations

NITES has requested the Ministry of Labour and Employment conduct a detailed audit of POSH compliance in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) following sexual harassment and forced religious conversion allegations involving eight female employees at its Nashik office. The tech employees' body is advocating for broader, state-level audits across large multinational IT firms in Maharashtra to ensure accountability and safety in workplaces.

NITES' letter urges for immediate action, stressing the importance of thorough, time-bound audits and investigations. The organization highlights the necessity of examining past and present sexual harassment complaints within TCS, urging an evaluation of the Human Resources' role in addressing such issues and in maintaining a lawful and supportive work environment.

In response, TCS has affirmed its long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment. It has suspended those under investigation and is cooperating with law enforcement for a resolute conclusion. Last week's formation of a special investigation team by the police aims to scrutinize employee allegations and hold accountable those responsible for misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)