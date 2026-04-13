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India's Historic Leap: Empowering Women in Politics Through Reservation Act

India is poised to amend the Women's Reservation Act, aiming for its implementation in 2029. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights its significance for women's empowerment and increased roles in governance. The amendment will eventually reserve one-third of seats for women in Lok Sabha and legislative Assemblies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:13 IST
India's Historic Leap: Empowering Women in Politics Through Reservation Act
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India is on the verge of a landmark decision as Parliament prepares to amend the Women's Reservation Act for its 2029 implementation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the historic significance of this move, stating it addresses longstanding demands and marks a crucial milestone in women's empowerment.

The amendment, known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, seeks to reserve one-third of the seats in both Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women. Originally passed in 2023, it requires modifications to be effective by the 2029 elections. Modi highlighted that this would boost women's participation, echoing their significant contribution from the freedom struggle to modern governance.

Citing examples of local governance success stories, Modi highlighted how millions of women in panchayati raj institutions have paved the way for greater political engagement. The Prime Minister's call for women to stay actively involved shows his commitment to elevating women's roles in decision-making and politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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