Tragic Market Strike: Civilian Casualties in Nigeria Air Raid

A tragic incident unfolded in northeastern Nigeria as a Nigerian Air Force strike, intended for jihadi insurgents, mistakenly hit a local market, killing over 100 civilians including children. The market, near the Borno-Yobe border, is reportedly frequented by Boko Haram for supplies.

Amnesty International's Nigeria Director Isa Sanusi confirmed the casualties, citing firsthand accounts from survivors. The misfire underscores ongoing flaws in intelligence gathering, resulting in at least 500 civilian deaths from similar incidents since 2017, as per an AP tally.

The Yobe State Government acknowledged the airstrike, highlighting its intended target was a Boko Haram stronghold. However, the attack erroneously affected harmless marketers. Calls for an independent investigation are mounting to address recurring military errors leading to civilian casualties in Nigeria.