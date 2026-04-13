Punjab Assembly Passes Bill for Stricter Punishment Against Sacrilege

In a decisive move, the Punjab Assembly passed an amendment to the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act on Monday, proposing tougher penalties, including life imprisonment for acts of sacrilege against the Sikh holy scripture, Guru Granth Sahib. The unanimous decision aims to uphold the sanctity of the text.

Presented by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the bill mandates a minimum of seven years and up to 20 years of imprisonment for sacrilege offenses, with fines ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. In cases of criminal conspiracy, the penalty extends to life imprisonment and fines up to Rs 25 lakh.

The bill also stresses the importance of proper documentation and custody of the sacred 'Saroops,' ensuring robust criminal investigation standards. The amendment reflects the state's commitment to maintaining communal harmony and preventing acts that disturb peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)