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Cricket Controversy: Fines and Frustrations in IPL Showdown

Delhi Capitals batter Nitish Rana was fined 25% of his match fee and given a demerit point for an altercation with the fourth umpire during an IPL match against Chennai Super Kings. Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK captain, was fined Rs 12 lakh for a slow over-rate in the same game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-04-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 10:39 IST
Cricket Controversy: Fines and Frustrations in IPL Showdown
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Nitish Rana, a key batter for Delhi Capitals, faced financial penalties following a heated exchange with the fourth umpire in their IPL clash against Chennai Super Kings. The fines stemmed from Rana's response to the umpire's denial to allow Tristan Stubbs to change his gloves during the sweltering Chennai heat.

The altercation, which occurred in the 19th over of the match, led to Rana's punishment under article 2.3 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, pertaining to the use of audible obscenities on the field. Rana admitted the offense, resulting in a 25% match fee fine and a demerit point.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, captain of CSK, was not spared either, as he incurred a Rs 12 lakh fine for maintaining a slow over-rate during the winning match. Both sanctions were confirmed in the IPL's official statements, impacting the dynamics as both teams prepare for upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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