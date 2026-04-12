Cricket Controversy: Fines and Frustrations in IPL Showdown

Nitish Rana, a key batter for Delhi Capitals, faced financial penalties following a heated exchange with the fourth umpire in their IPL clash against Chennai Super Kings. The fines stemmed from Rana's response to the umpire's denial to allow Tristan Stubbs to change his gloves during the sweltering Chennai heat.

The altercation, which occurred in the 19th over of the match, led to Rana's punishment under article 2.3 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, pertaining to the use of audible obscenities on the field. Rana admitted the offense, resulting in a 25% match fee fine and a demerit point.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, captain of CSK, was not spared either, as he incurred a Rs 12 lakh fine for maintaining a slow over-rate during the winning match. Both sanctions were confirmed in the IPL's official statements, impacting the dynamics as both teams prepare for upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)