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Yogi Adityanath Stands with Workers Amid Noida Protests

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed solidarity with workers amid violent salary protests in Noida, highlighting the state's commitment to labor welfare. He recalled the government's support during COVID-19 and urged entrepreneurs to engage directly with workers. New labor reforms ensure minimum wage protections, aiming to prevent industrial unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:25 IST
Yogi Adityanath Stands with Workers Amid Noida Protests
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  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath affirmed his unwavering support for workers during violent protests in Noida, where factory employees demanded salary hikes. Addressing the public, Adityanath emphasized the state government's role during the COVID-19 pandemic and urged vigilance against those stirring unrest.

Adityanath highlighted that Uttar Pradesh has overcome an identity crisis since 2017, ensuring safety for workers and transparency in wage distribution through new reforms. He urged open dialogues between entrepreneurs and their personnel to mitigate industrial disputes.

The chief minister announced new labor measures, including a minimum honorarium deposited directly into workers' accounts. This follows unrest in Noida's industrial units, where protests escalated to violence, leading to increased police presence to restore calm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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