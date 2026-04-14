Norwegian Wealth Fund Lifts Ban on Syrian Bonds

Norway is set to lift a ban on its $2.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund's investments in Syrian government bonds. This development signals Syria's re-entry into the global financial stage after years of isolation stemming from war and sanctions.

While the ban on Syrian government bonds eases, Norway plans to maintain restrictions on Iranian bonds, aligning with existing sanctions. The move aligns with Syria's efforts to rebuild its economy and international trade under President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Norway's wealth fund, a major global investor, does not currently hold fixed-income investments in the Middle East. The decision nonetheless conveys Norway's support for Syria's economic reconstruction and could influence other investors' strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)