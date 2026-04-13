Justice Demanded: The Tragic Case of Tarun Khatik

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, has instructed officials to expedite justice in the tragic case of Tarun Khatik. Tarun, aged 26, lost his life during a fatal family clash in Delhi's Uttam Nagar on Holi.

The altercation reportedly started when water from a balloon thrown by Tarun's family landed on a neighbor. Minister Kumar met with Tarun's parents to reaffirm the government's commitment to addressing the issue.

A meeting was held at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre to discuss actions with senior officials, including those from the Delhi government's Social Justice Department. Orders were issued for prompt, time-bound measures to support the family and ensure justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)