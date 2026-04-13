Justice Demanded: The Tragic Case of Tarun Khatik
Union Minister Virendra Kumar announced a directive for swift justice in the case of Tarun Khatik, killed in Uttam Nagar. The incident involved a family clash ignited during Holi celebrations. Efforts are being made by the central and Delhi state government to ensure timely justice for the bereaved family.
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Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, has instructed officials to expedite justice in the tragic case of Tarun Khatik. Tarun, aged 26, lost his life during a fatal family clash in Delhi's Uttam Nagar on Holi.
The altercation reportedly started when water from a balloon thrown by Tarun's family landed on a neighbor. Minister Kumar met with Tarun's parents to reaffirm the government's commitment to addressing the issue.
A meeting was held at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre to discuss actions with senior officials, including those from the Delhi government's Social Justice Department. Orders were issued for prompt, time-bound measures to support the family and ensure justice is served.
(With inputs from agencies.)