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Delhi Court Denies Bail in High-Profile Assault and Abuse Case

A Delhi court refused bail for Saksham Kaushik, accused of assaulting and sexually abusing a former partner, citing the gravity of the allegations and risk of evidence tampering. The court emphasized the need for further investigation, denying defense claims of false implications stemming from a soured consensual relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:15 IST
Delhi Court Denies Bail in High-Profile Assault and Abuse Case
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In a significant legal development, a Delhi court has denied bail to Saksham Kaushik, a 26-year-old accused of sexually assaulting and abusing his former partner. The court's decision was influenced by the serious nature of the allegations, supporting material, and concerns over potential evidence tampering.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi highlighted the ongoing investigation, particularly the awaited forensic evidence, as a decisive factor in the refusal to grant bail at this stage. Prosecution claims suggest a pattern of abusive behavior, including intimidation and threats against the victim.

The defense, arguing false implication, cited a consensual relationship that allegedly turned sour. However, the court found these arguments unconvincing, noting the presence of evidence indicative of non-consensual acts, thereby dismissing the bail application.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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