Traffic Advisory: Delhi's 135th BR Ambedkar Birth Anniversary Parade

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for central Delhi due to a Shobha Yatra marking the 135th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar. The event will include a public meeting at Ramlila Maidan from 11 am to 3 pm, followed by a procession to Dr Ambedkar Bhawan.

The Shobha Yatra will traverse important routes such as Ajmeri Gate, Sadar Bazar, and Pahari Dhiraj among others. Residents and commuters are advised to expect traffic restrictions and diversions on major roads starting from 9 am to 7 pm.

Key entry points like Delhi Gate and Ajmeri Gate will see restricted access for heavy vehicles. The police will implement diversions as required to manage traffic flow effectively during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)