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Floral Tributes Mark B R Ambedkar's 135th Birth Anniversary

Parliament dignitaries, including Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, honored B R Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary with floral tributes. The event drew crowds who gathered at his statue, highlighting Ambedkar's vital role in shaping India's Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 09:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 09:46 IST
Floral Tributes Mark B R Ambedkar's 135th Birth Anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn ceremony, leading Indian dignitaries commemorated B R Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary on Tuesday in the Parliament complex. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were among those who laid floral tributes at Ambedkar's statue.

The homage drew hundreds of people who gathered to honor Ambedkar, revered as a key architect of India's Constitution. Parliamentarians and the general public alike paid their respects to the jurist, who also served as the country's first Union Law minister post-independence.

During the tribute event, lively discussions took place among attendees, including a notable exchange between PM Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The gathering underscored the enduring influence of Ambedkar's legacy in shaping modern India.

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