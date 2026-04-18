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Robots in the Race: China's Marathon for Humanoid Advancements

China's second robot half-marathon in Beijing features over 300 humanoid robots tackling tough terrain to showcase advancements. This event sees participation from 70 teams and nearly 40% autonomous navigation among robots. Despite improvements, challenges remain for commercial and industrial deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 06:32 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 06:32 IST
Robots in the Race: China's Marathon for Humanoid Advancements
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In a bid to revolutionize its economy, China hosted its second robot half-marathon in Beijing, featuring over 300 humanoid robots tackling challenging terrains. With participation from more than 70 teams, this year's event saw nearly 40% of the robots navigating autonomously, demonstrating significant advancements in the field.

While the robots are making strides in durability and battery lifetime, the challenges of mimicking human movement accurately remain prevalent. Last year's winner, the Tiangong Ultra, will attempt to navigate the course fully autonomously this year, amidst hopes of approaching human athlete speeds.

Currently, the commercialization of humanoid robots is limited, primarily due to the technology's elementary stage, as mentioned by experts. Despite being a source of national pride, experts caution about the challenges that still hinder these robots from being widely deployed in industrial settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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