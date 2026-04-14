Left Menu

Crisis Intensifies in Lebanon: Red Cross Workers Under Attack

The International Committee of the Red Cross expressed deep concern over attacks on medical workers in Lebanon, following a deadly strike on a Red Cross center by Israel. The incident highlights the risks faced by humanitarian workers amid ongoing conflict. Volunteer Hassan Badawi was also killed in a separate strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 00:10 IST
Crisis Intensifies in Lebanon: Red Cross Workers Under Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The humanitarian crisis in Lebanon has taken a tragic turn as the International Committee of the Red Cross raises alarms over attacks on its medical workers. In a recent event that exemplifies the ruthlessness of the ongoing conflict, a Red Cross center in Tyre was hit on Monday, resulting in the death of one individual and damage to vital rescue vehicles.

The Israeli military, which has been conducting operations in southern Lebanon, stated it targeted a 'Hezbollah terrorist' in the area but is investigating the Red Cross claims. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the organization mourned the loss of volunteer Hassan Badawi, who was killed following a drone strike in Bint Jbeil.

Reacting to these incidents, Agnes Dhur, head of the ICRC delegation in Lebanon, emphasized the importance of protecting humanitarian workers. 'The loss of those who dedicate their lives to saving others is gravely concerning,' Dhur remarked, as violence continues to take a heavy toll on civilian lives and medical aid resources amid an intensifying war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as U.S. Enforces Blockade on Iranian Ports

Tensions Rise as U.S. Enforces Blockade on Iranian Ports

 Global
2
Tensions Surge: US Blockades Iran, Ceasefire Talks Falter

Tensions Surge: US Blockades Iran, Ceasefire Talks Falter

 United States
3
Taming the Flames: Noida's Police Control Unrest and Restore Order

Taming the Flames: Noida's Police Control Unrest and Restore Order

 India
4
Anthropic's Frontier AI Model Mythos Sparks Controversy with Government

Anthropic's Frontier AI Model Mythos Sparks Controversy with Government

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026