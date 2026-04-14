Crisis Intensifies in Lebanon: Red Cross Workers Under Attack
The International Committee of the Red Cross expressed deep concern over attacks on medical workers in Lebanon, following a deadly strike on a Red Cross center by Israel. The incident highlights the risks faced by humanitarian workers amid ongoing conflict. Volunteer Hassan Badawi was also killed in a separate strike.
The humanitarian crisis in Lebanon has taken a tragic turn as the International Committee of the Red Cross raises alarms over attacks on its medical workers. In a recent event that exemplifies the ruthlessness of the ongoing conflict, a Red Cross center in Tyre was hit on Monday, resulting in the death of one individual and damage to vital rescue vehicles.
The Israeli military, which has been conducting operations in southern Lebanon, stated it targeted a 'Hezbollah terrorist' in the area but is investigating the Red Cross claims. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the organization mourned the loss of volunteer Hassan Badawi, who was killed following a drone strike in Bint Jbeil.
Reacting to these incidents, Agnes Dhur, head of the ICRC delegation in Lebanon, emphasized the importance of protecting humanitarian workers. 'The loss of those who dedicate their lives to saving others is gravely concerning,' Dhur remarked, as violence continues to take a heavy toll on civilian lives and medical aid resources amid an intensifying war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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