Fake Cosmetics Racket Busted in Delhi: Kingpin Among Four Arrested
Police in northwest Delhi dismantled a counterfeit cosmetic manufacturing operation, arresting four men including the alleged mastermind. The gang produced fake consumer goods, including hair removal cream, using substandard materials. Over 20,000 counterfeit tubes were seized, with more arrests anticipated as investigations continue.
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In a significant crackdown, police from northwest Delhi have dismantled a counterfeit cosmetics manufacturing operation, arresting four individuals, including the alleged ringleader, Neeraj Gupta. This operation involved the production and distribution of fake hair removal cream and other consumer goods using substandard materials.
During a raid in April, authorities seized over 20,000 tubes of fake hair removal cream from an illegal facility in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Badli. The illegal unit was producing cosmetic products with packaging that closely resembled genuine branded items.
Neeraj Gupta, who allegedly operated this illegal venture for about two years, worked with associates to create a supply chain that distributed these counterfeit products to local markets and nearby states. As investigations progress, police aim to identify additional members in the network.
(With inputs from agencies.)