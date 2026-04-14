Fake Cosmetics Racket Busted in Delhi: Kingpin Among Four Arrested

In a significant crackdown, police from northwest Delhi have dismantled a counterfeit cosmetics manufacturing operation, arresting four individuals, including the alleged ringleader, Neeraj Gupta. This operation involved the production and distribution of fake hair removal cream and other consumer goods using substandard materials.

During a raid in April, authorities seized over 20,000 tubes of fake hair removal cream from an illegal facility in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Badli. The illegal unit was producing cosmetic products with packaging that closely resembled genuine branded items.

Neeraj Gupta, who allegedly operated this illegal venture for about two years, worked with associates to create a supply chain that distributed these counterfeit products to local markets and nearby states. As investigations progress, police aim to identify additional members in the network.

(With inputs from agencies.)