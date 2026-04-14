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Criminal Relocation to Dismantle Drug Network: Haseena Khatoon's Relocation

Haseena Khatoon, a 25-year-old drug trafficker linked to multiple narcotics cases in Delhi, has been detained under the PIT-NDPS Act. Authorities have relocated her to Chennai's Central Prison to disrupt her influence and connections within local drug networks, marking her as the second such relocation case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:06 IST
Criminal Relocation to Dismantle Drug Network: Haseena Khatoon's Relocation
drug trafficker
  • Country:
  • India

Police have apprehended Haseena Khatoon, a 25-year-old accused drug trafficker, who is involved in multiple cases of narcotics trade across Delhi. According to officers, she has been detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act and will soon be moved to a Chennai prison.

Khatoon, also known as Bajji, is a resident of Zakir Nagar and is notably the second person to be relocated under the PIT-NDPS Act provisions. Her transfer aims to dismantle her connections with the capital's drug network and prevent further illegal activities.

Authorities emphasized that her relocation to a high-security facility is a strategic step to curb her influence and sever ties with her accomplices. Despite numerous arrests, Khatoon has remained active in drug trafficking, necessitating preventive measures beyond the standard legal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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