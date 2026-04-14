Punjab's Bold Financial Leap: 'Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna' Empowers Women

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann introduced a groundbreaking financial aid scheme, the 'Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna', providing monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to general category women and Rs 1,500 to Scheduled Caste women.

Expressing it as a tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar's vision, Mann initiated the registration process for women beneficiaries. The scheme kickstarts in nine constituencies, eventually rolling out across 108, promising nationwide financial inclusion starting this July.

The government is gearing up with 26,000 registration centres and 'Mahila Satkar Sakhis' facilitating statewide efforts, positioning it as one of India's most expansive women-focused initiatives. The plan,with allocated Rs 9,300 crore, aims for transformative socio-economic impact, assuring autonomy and empowerment for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)