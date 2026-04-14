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Remembering Ambedkar: A Beacon of Social Justice and Equality

Maharashtra's leaders celebrate Dr. B R Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary, hailing him as a symbol of hope, dignity, and social justice. Tributes honor his contributions to India's Constitution, advocacy for education and gender equality, and efforts to dismantle caste discrimination. Initiatives continue to preserve his enduring legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 12:14 IST
Remembering Ambedkar: A Beacon of Social Justice and Equality
Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra honored Dr. B R Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis leading the tributes. Described as a global symbol of hope and justice, Ambedkar's legacy was celebrated at Chaityabhoomi, where leaders gathered to commemorate his pivotal role in the fight for equality and social reform.

The Governor highlighted Ambedkar's educational journey and his contribution to shaping India's Constitution, which dismantled social discrimination and ensured equality. The Chief Minister praised his influence beyond social reform, including his economic thoughts that helped shape India's monetary policy, and emphasized the continued relevance of his ideals in today's economy.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and other officials lauded Ambedkar's influence on women's rights and empowerment, noting ongoing projects aimed at preserving his legacy. The day's events underscored Ambedkar's message of 'educate, organize, and agitate,' continuing his mission for social justice and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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