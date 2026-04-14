Left Menu

Arms Brokers on Trial: Inside the Controversial Deals

British and Greek nationals face trial for allegedly arranging illegal arms deals to supply missile systems to South Sudan and fighter jets to Libya. Accused of breaching arms embargoes and using underhand tactics, they have both pleaded not guilty. The trial continues in London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:27 IST
Arms Brokers on Trial: Inside the Controversial Deals

Two arms brokers, British national David Greenhalgh, 68, and Greek national Christos Farmakis, 48, stand accused of orchestrating illegal arms deals, including supplying missile systems to South Sudan and fighter jets to Libya.

These transactions reportedly occurred between 2009 and 2016, a period during which both countries were subject to international arms embargoes and amid Libya's civil war.

Prosecution claims connect the defendants to senior South Sudanese figures, with allegations of a $55 million missile system deal and violations of multiple arms embargos, as the trial unfolds at Southwark Crown Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Birkbeck University Expands Its Horizons with New Bengaluru Campus

Birkbeck University Expands Its Horizons with New Bengaluru Campus

 India
2
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Challenges Kejriwal's Democratic Accountability

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Challenges Kejriwal's Democratic Accountability

 India
3
Gems and Jewellery Exports Plunge Amid Middle East Conflict

Gems and Jewellery Exports Plunge Amid Middle East Conflict

 India
4
Rajasthan High Court Upholds State-specific Reservation in Medical Admissions

Rajasthan High Court Upholds State-specific Reservation in Medical Admission...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026