Arms Brokers on Trial: Inside the Controversial Deals

Two arms brokers, British national David Greenhalgh, 68, and Greek national Christos Farmakis, 48, stand accused of orchestrating illegal arms deals, including supplying missile systems to South Sudan and fighter jets to Libya.

These transactions reportedly occurred between 2009 and 2016, a period during which both countries were subject to international arms embargoes and amid Libya's civil war.

Prosecution claims connect the defendants to senior South Sudanese figures, with allegations of a $55 million missile system deal and violations of multiple arms embargos, as the trial unfolds at Southwark Crown Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)