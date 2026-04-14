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Tragic Discovery: Missing Himachal Elderly Found in Drain

The body of an elderly man, missing for a month from Himachal's Hamirpur district, was found in a drain. The discovery ended an extensive search by his family and police. Authorities believe the 85-year-old likely slipped and fell, leading to accidental death. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:34 IST
Tragic Discovery: Missing Himachal Elderly Found in Drain
Elderly Man
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly man from Sujanpur, Hamirpur, missing since March 22, was found dead in a drain near his residence, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Identified as Bansi Ram, 85, the body was discovered in a decomposed state after villagers reported seeing a towel near the Toru drain.

Police suspect an accidental death due to a slip and continue to investigate. No foul play is suspected by the family, who have received the post-mortem results.

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