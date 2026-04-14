Tragic Discovery: Missing Himachal Elderly Found in Drain

An elderly man from Sujanpur, Hamirpur, missing since March 22, was found dead in a drain near his residence, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Identified as Bansi Ram, 85, the body was discovered in a decomposed state after villagers reported seeing a towel near the Toru drain.

Police suspect an accidental death due to a slip and continue to investigate. No foul play is suspected by the family, who have received the post-mortem results.