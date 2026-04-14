Roelf Meyer: South Africa's New Envoy to the U.S.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to appoint Roelf Meyer, a seasoned political negotiator, as the new envoy to the United States. This decision was reported by Bloomberg News on Tuesday, though Reuters has not independently confirmed this information yet.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 23:26 IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is poised to appoint Roelf Meyer as the country's new envoy to the United States, according to a Bloomberg News report.
Meyer, known for his extensive experience as a political negotiator, is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening bilateral relations between the nations.
While Bloomberg cited individuals familiar with the matter, Reuters has not yet been able to verify the report independently.
(With inputs from agencies.)