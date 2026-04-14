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Haryana BJP's Strategy Meeting: Urban Poll Prep and Women's Reservation Act Push

The Haryana BJP held a meeting to strategize for upcoming local body polls and review ongoing programmes. Key leaders, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, discussed issues like the Women's Reservation Act. The main electoral battle will be between BJP and Congress, with a focus on public awareness initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-04-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 23:27 IST
Haryana BJP's Strategy Meeting: Urban Poll Prep and Women's Reservation Act Push
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The core group of the Haryana BJP convened on Tuesday at the party headquarters in Panchkula to strategize for the upcoming local body elections. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, State President Mohan Lal Badoli, and State In-charge Satish Poonia led discussions.

Topics ranged from the Women's Reservation Act to overall party initiatives, emphasizing the promotion of public awareness, particularly among women. The Haryana State Election Commission announced elections in Panchkula, Ambala, and Sonipat for May 10, setting the stage for a BJP-Congress showdown.

Specific responsibilities have been distributed among ministers and party officials. A five-member committee will evaluate areas for elections. Efforts to improve coordination between government and party were highlighted, ensuring effective policy communication to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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