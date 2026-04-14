Tensions Erupt in Gaza: A Violent Day Amid Ceasefire

Israeli fire killed at least six Palestinians, including two children, in separate incidents across Gaza on Tuesday, according to local health officials, shedding light on escalating violence despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. A targeted strike killed four individuals, including a young boy, in Gaza City as tensions continue to rise.

Local sources confirmed that elsewhere in the north, near Jabalia, Israeli forces fatally shot a 14-year-old. The Israeli military has remained silent on both incidents, further fanning hostility. Relatives mourned lost family members at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital, deeply affected by this return to bloodshed.

Despite an October ceasefire intended to bring peace after two years of conflict, casualties remain high with over 750 Palestinians reported dead. The blame for ceasefire breaches is hotly contested as Israel and Hamas exchange accusations, leaving the future of the ceasefire uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)