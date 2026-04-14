Sikhs Rally Against Anti-Muslim Definition Amid Concerns on Religion Freedom in UK

A UK-based coalition of Sikh organisations has launched a crowdfunding campaign seeking to legally challenge the British government's recent introduction of a contentious definition addressing anti-Muslim hostility.

The definition, unveiled by UK Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Steve Reed, aims to curb prejudice against Muslims but has raised concerns among British Hindu and Sikh groups.

The Network of Sikh Organisations claims the move could threaten freedom of religion and expression for British Sikhs and other faith groups. It emphasizes potential adverse effects on public life and academia, prompting a judicial review in defense of their rights under the European Convention of Human Rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)