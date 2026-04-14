Turbulent Skies: US-Indonesia Overflight Proposals and Regional Tensions

Indonesia's foreign ministry has raised alarms over a U.S. proposal seeking unrestricted military overflight permissions, citing risks of regional entanglement and sovereignty breaches. A confidential letter, sent in early April, urged defense officials to delay any agreements tied to this proposal.

Although the Pentagon and Indonesian defense officials discussed a defense cooperation partnership this week, overflight clearances were notably absent from public statements. Two sources noted the inclusion of this proposal on the agenda, though it was not finalized.

As tensions continue in the South China Sea, Jakarta is navigating the delicate balance of maintaining strong relations with both the United States and China. Careful consideration of any overflight agreement remains essential for Indonesia's strategic positioning and national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)