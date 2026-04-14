Trump's Legal Victory: Appeals Court Shields Administration from Judge's Probe

In a ruling favoring former President Donald Trump, the U.S. Court of Appeals blocked a federal judge's efforts to investigate whether Trump's administration defied a judicial order regarding Venezuelan deportations. The decision highlights the ongoing debate over the limits of presidential authority.

The appeals court criticized District Judge James Boasberg for intruding on the executive branch's autonomy by seeking testimony from administration officials about alleged defiance of his order. The court's 2-1 decision prevents Boasberg's investigation into the administration's actions, which Trump claims were lawful.

Boasberg's inquiry originated from a lawsuit by the ACLU challenging the deportations under the Alien Enemies Act. This contentious case underlines the complexities of immigration law and questions the balance of power between branches of government in handling national security and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)