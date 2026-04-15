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Timber Heist Turned Hasty: Forest Officials Attacked

Unidentified individuals attacked a Forest Department team transporting seized timber in Chamba district. The assailants, who pelted stones from a hillside, caused damage to a department vehicle but left no injuries. An investigation has been launched following a police report on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 15-04-2026 00:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 00:28 IST
Timber Heist Turned Hasty: Forest Officials Attacked
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  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, unidentified individuals launched a stone-pelting attack on a Forest Department team in Chamba district. The incident occurred on Sunday night, disrupting the transport of seized timber.

Officials encountered the attackers on the Kaljel-Bajli link road near Salhuni nullah, where miscreants hurled stones from a hillside, damaging a department vehicle. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the assault.

The Forest Department promptly alerted the police as the assailants fled the scene. A formal complaint was lodged on Monday, leading to an ongoing investigation to apprehend the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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