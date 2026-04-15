Timber Heist Turned Hasty: Forest Officials Attacked

In an unexpected turn of events, unidentified individuals launched a stone-pelting attack on a Forest Department team in Chamba district. The incident occurred on Sunday night, disrupting the transport of seized timber.

Officials encountered the attackers on the Kaljel-Bajli link road near Salhuni nullah, where miscreants hurled stones from a hillside, damaging a department vehicle. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the assault.

The Forest Department promptly alerted the police as the assailants fled the scene. A formal complaint was lodged on Monday, leading to an ongoing investigation to apprehend the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)