Saudi Arabia's $3 Billion Lifeline to Pakistan Amid Economic Strain

Saudi Arabia is set to provide Pakistan with a $3 billion support package to help the country cope with its financial obligations, particularly an upcoming $3.5 billion repayment to the United Arab Emirates.

This additional support underlines the strengthening relationship between Riyadh and Islamabad, exemplified by a mutual defense pact signed last year.

The financial aid comes at a time when Pakistan is under pressure to increase its foreign exchange reserves to more than $18 billion by June as part of its $7 billion IMF program.

(With inputs from agencies.)