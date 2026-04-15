Saudi Arabia's $3 Billion Lifeline to Pakistan Amid Economic Strain
Saudi Arabia is offering Pakistan $3 billion to help it manage its financial obligations, particularly a debt to the UAE. This aid highlights the strengthening ties between the two countries, with Saudi Arabia having a history of supporting Pakistan during financial difficulties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:36 IST
Saudi Arabia is set to provide Pakistan with a $3 billion support package to help the country cope with its financial obligations, particularly an upcoming $3.5 billion repayment to the United Arab Emirates.
This additional support underlines the strengthening relationship between Riyadh and Islamabad, exemplified by a mutual defense pact signed last year.
The financial aid comes at a time when Pakistan is under pressure to increase its foreign exchange reserves to more than $18 billion by June as part of its $7 billion IMF program.
(With inputs from agencies.)