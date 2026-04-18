Resettlement and Resolution: Ozturk's Return to Turkey After Legal Battle

Rumeysa Ozturk, a graduate of Tufts University, has returned to Turkey after reaching a legal settlement with the U.S. government. This marks the end of a tumultuous period involving her arrest by U.S. immigration agents under President Donald Trump's administration, which targeted pro-Palestinian campus activists.

Ozturk's visa was revoked following her co-authorship of an editorial in the university newspaper that criticized Tufts' response to the conflict in Gaza. After her arrest led to 45 days of detention, a settlement was reached, allowing her to complete her PhD in the U.S. before leaving.

The American Civil Liberties Union noted that this case underscored efforts by the previous administration to detain and deport students with pro-Palestinian views. The Department of Homeland Security stated that visas are a privilege, reflecting ongoing debates about student rights and activism.

(With inputs from agencies.)