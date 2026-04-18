Left Menu

Resettlement and Resolution: Ozturk's Return to Turkey After Legal Battle

Rumeysa Ozturk, a Tufts graduate, returns to Turkey after a legal settlement with the U.S. linked to her pro-Palestinian activism. Arrested by immigration agents, her visa was revoked due to an editorial she co-authored. The case highlighted anti-pro-Palestinian actions during Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 01:46 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 01:46 IST
Resettlement and Resolution: Ozturk's Return to Turkey After Legal Battle

Rumeysa Ozturk, a graduate of Tufts University, has returned to Turkey after reaching a legal settlement with the U.S. government. This marks the end of a tumultuous period involving her arrest by U.S. immigration agents under President Donald Trump's administration, which targeted pro-Palestinian campus activists.

Ozturk's visa was revoked following her co-authorship of an editorial in the university newspaper that criticized Tufts' response to the conflict in Gaza. After her arrest led to 45 days of detention, a settlement was reached, allowing her to complete her PhD in the U.S. before leaving.

The American Civil Liberties Union noted that this case underscored efforts by the previous administration to detain and deport students with pro-Palestinian views. The Department of Homeland Security stated that visas are a privilege, reflecting ongoing debates about student rights and activism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paving the Way for a Progressive Justice System: The Call for Open Dialogue and Global Perspectives

Paving the Way for a Progressive Justice System: The Call for Open Dialogue ...

 India
2
Tensions Rise: Strait of Hormuz Tightens Under Renewed Iranian Control

Tensions Rise: Strait of Hormuz Tightens Under Renewed Iranian Control

 Global
3
Scandal at TCS: Allegations of Sexual Harassment and Forced Conversion Uncovered

Scandal at TCS: Allegations of Sexual Harassment and Forced Conversion Uncov...

 India
4
Taranjit Sandhu: Bridging Global Diplomacy to Local Leadership

Taranjit Sandhu: Bridging Global Diplomacy to Local Leadership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cultural sustainability acts as gatekeeper in AI-driven tourism decisions

Faculty embrace AI tools in STEM classrooms while warning of over-reliance risks

Governance mismatch threatens academic integrity in era of generative AI

High-accuracy AI models improve IoT threat detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026