Defeated Bill: A Victory for Odisha's Legislative Autonomy

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha has hailed the defeat of a contentious Constitution amendment bill, viewing it as a triumph for the state's legislative autonomy. The bill, which fell short of the required two-thirds majority by 54 votes, proposed implementing 33% reservation for women in legislatures by 2029 and increasing Lok Sabha seats to over 800.

BJD President Naveen Patnaik had advocated against linking the Women's Reservation Bill with the Delimitation Bill. Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, BJD's parliamentary party leader, expressed that the defeat in Parliament was a crucial victory for Odisha, which faced the prospect of losing its fair representation. Patnaik had previously rallied local political leaders to safeguard the state's interests.

In contrast, BJP MP Baijayant Panda criticized the opposition, asserting that the defeat of the #NariShaktiVandan Adhiniyam undermined women's empowerment in politics. Despite this, BJD remains proud of their leader's commitment to voicing Odisha's concerns on the national stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)