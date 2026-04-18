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Major Tobacco Bust in Ulhasnagar: Man Arrested

A 26-year-old man, Arbaz Nasir Khan, was arrested in Ulhasnagar, Thane, for possessing banned tobacco products worth over Rs 5 lakh. Following a raid initiated by the FDA, authorities seized a large consignment of illegal tobacco. The police continue their efforts to find two other suspects linked to the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:52 IST
Major Tobacco Bust in Ulhasnagar: Man Arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A significant seizure of banned tobacco products was made in the Ulhasnagar area of Thane district, resulting in the arrest of a 26-year-old suspect. The police operation followed a tip-off from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), officials reported.

Acting on the complaint, law enforcement conducted the raid near Shahad gate, where they discovered an extensive stockpile of contraband from various brands intended for illegal sale. The man arrested has been identified as Arbaz Nasir Khan.

The seized products are valued at over Rs 5 lakh, with an exact appraisal of Rs 5,05,658. Two additional suspects have been named in connection with this case, prompting an active search by the police. An FIR has been registered at Ulhasnagar police station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with pertinent FDA regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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