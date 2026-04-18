Arms Haul and Cash Seizures Heighten Tensions Ahead of Bengal Polls

As West Bengal gears up for the two-phase polling, law enforcement agencies have made significant discoveries in Kolkata. The Special Task Force of Kolkata Police apprehended a suspect near Rajabazar Science College, recovering six firearms and 14 cartridges.

Meanwhile, policing efforts have intensified, particularly with vehicle checks around the city. A recent operation in the Ballygunge Assembly area led to the recovery of approximately Rs 25 lakh. Earlier, the Railway Protection Force seized over Rs 72 lakh in a separate bust near Howrah Station, detaining two suspects.

Heightened vigilance aims to curb the illegal movement of arms and cash, ensuring a secure environment as West Bengal prepares for polling on April 23 and 29, with results expected on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)