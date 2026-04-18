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Arms Haul and Cash Seizures Heighten Tensions Ahead of Bengal Polls

In Kolkata, police seized firearms and a large amount of cash in separate operations as West Bengal prepares for upcoming elections. The discovery of illegal arms near polling areas has prompted intensified monitoring to ensure secure elections, while recent cash recoveries have raised concerns over potential electoral misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:58 IST
Arms Haul and Cash Seizures Heighten Tensions Ahead of Bengal Polls
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As West Bengal gears up for the two-phase polling, law enforcement agencies have made significant discoveries in Kolkata. The Special Task Force of Kolkata Police apprehended a suspect near Rajabazar Science College, recovering six firearms and 14 cartridges.

Meanwhile, policing efforts have intensified, particularly with vehicle checks around the city. A recent operation in the Ballygunge Assembly area led to the recovery of approximately Rs 25 lakh. Earlier, the Railway Protection Force seized over Rs 72 lakh in a separate bust near Howrah Station, detaining two suspects.

Heightened vigilance aims to curb the illegal movement of arms and cash, ensuring a secure environment as West Bengal prepares for polling on April 23 and 29, with results expected on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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