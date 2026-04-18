HDFC Bank Parivartan: Transforming Indian Water Infrastructure

HDFC Bank Parivartan, the corporate social responsibility program by HDFC Bank, has successfully built and restored more than 15,289 water structures across India, impacting over 10,430 villages and aiding 14.92 lakh families. The project has also ensured access to safe drinking water in over 950 villages through advanced purification systems.

The initiative covers a diverse range of water assets, such as farm ponds, check dams, jalminars, and rainwater harvesting systems in schools and health centers. Lift irrigation and recharge wells have been developed in Central India to provide tribal farming communities with essential water resources.

Commitment to sustainability is evident as the program integrates agricultural support with water infrastructure. This encompasses micro irrigation, shade net houses, and Biio-Input Resource Centres, effectively increasing crop yield and reducing reliance on inconsistent rainfall. Community engagement through Participatory Village Action Plans ensures long-term benefits and resource management.

(With inputs from agencies.)