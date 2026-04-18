Delhi Police Foils Terror Plot, Arrests Four Radicalised Individuals

Delhi Police successfully thwarted a terror plot by arresting four radicalised individuals from Maharashtra, Odisha, and Bihar. The suspects were allegedly planning attacks on crowded areas using a remote-controlled toy car fitted with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), officials reported on Saturday.

According to the police, the men were influenced by extremist ideologies with a focus on establishing a Caliphate. They used encrypted social media platforms for recruitment and propaganda, including narratives like 'Ghazwa-e-Hind.' The Special Cell apprehended the individuals after a coordinated, intelligence-driven operation.

Among the apprehended, Mosaib Ahmad used his technical skills to contribute to the terror plans, including opening circuits of toys for IED assembly. The investigation is ongoing to identify their broader network and connections with other modules. Security forces emphasize the group's aim was to cause widespread panic and chaos through high-impact attacks on symbolic landmarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)