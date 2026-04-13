Maharashtra's Recruitment Overhaul: Streamlining for Success
The Maharashtra cabinet approved reforms to the state's recruitment process, including 18 new services and streamlined criteria. Changes will create uniformity and reduce exams. Additional initiatives include the expansion of aspirational districts and financial backing from JICA for health and education sector improvements.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra cabinet recently sanctioned transformative changes to the state's recruitment framework via the Public Service Commission, integrating 18 novel services to enhance efficiency.
Amendments include aligning educational qualifications, experience, and skills across services and expanding Group A and B (gazetted) exams to cover 102 cadres. Streamlining will merge similar cadre examinations under Administrative and Technical Cadre Groups.
Additional measures feature the 'aspirational districts' expansion, supported by Japan's JICA for health and education enhancement. The IES Skill Tech University launch further underscores the commitment to improving education. These initiatives promise to enhance transparency, efficiency, and infrastructure development across the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)